Key facts and figures, Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
All the facts and figures you need for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Venue: Bahrain International Circuit
Lap Length: 5.412 km (57 Laps, 308.484km)
Lap Record: 1:31.447 (Pedro de la Rosa, McLaren, 2005)
First Held: 2004
F1 Power Unit Component Use by Driver
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|ICE
|TC
|MGU-H
|MGU-K
|ES
|CE
|EX
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Drivers are allowed for the season;
- 3x Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbo Charger (TC), Motor Generator Unit Heat (MGU-H), Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (MGU-K)
- 2x Energy Store (ES), Control Electronics (CE)
- 8x Exhaust Systems (EX)
For each subsequent component;
- The first time an additional element is used: Ten grid place penalty
- The next times an additional element is used: Five grid place penalty
Event Tyre Compounds
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|C1
|C2
|C3
- Pirelli selects three compounds from its range for each event, designated C1 (hardest) to C5 (softest)
- Drivers must use two different compounds of tyres during a dry weather race
- For 2022, drivers who progress to Qualifying 3 do not have to start Sunday’s race on the tyres they set their fastest lap on in Qualifying 2
Driver Super Licence Penalty Points
|Driver
|Pts
|Yuki Tsunoda
|8
|Max Verstappen
|7
|Sergio Perez
|7
|Nicholas Latifi
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|6
|Lando Norris
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|1
|George Russell
|1
Drivers who amass more than 12 penalty points over a 12-month period will receive a one-race ban
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]