TV times, Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 17th March, 2022 - 2:15pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s season-opening Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir.

Friday, March 18

Practice 1, 22:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, March 19

Practice 2, 01:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 22:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, March 20

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 03:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, March 21

Pre-race, 00:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 01:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Race, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

