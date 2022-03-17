Landmark new TV deal for ARC, AORC

The RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship and BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship have landed an expanded television deal with the Seven Network for 2022.

Among the highlights of the agreement are Friday night preview shows for ARC, Sunday coverage of its Eroad Power Stage, and a 90-minute show wrapping up the AORC’s blue riband event, the Tatts Finke Desert Race.

The preview show will be part of the on-demand coverage on the free 7plus streaming platform, as will the 60-minute highlights shows which will also be screened on 7mate.

Furthermore, with the Power Stage a feature of all ARC events in 2022, fans will get to see the winner of each rally decided on the very day.

As for the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship, each round gets a 30-minute recap show on 7plus and 7mate, except for the aforementioned Finke edition.

Seven Melbourne managing director and head of network sport, Lewis Martin, said, “We are ecstatic to deliver all the high-octane action to motorsport fans across the country in 2022 with the rally and offroad championships.

“After suffering through two COVID-impacted seasons, we cannot wait to deliver key moments from this year’s championships straight to fans, right here on Seven, Your Home of Sport.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca hailed the deal.

“We’re thrilled to have a home on Seven for our rally and offroad championships both on 7plus and 7mate in 2022,” he said.

“Both these championships have had it tough in recent years with interrupted seasons, but 2022 is promising to deliver something special with huge interest from competitors and fans alike.

“Rally and off road are exciting disciplines, with amazing vision captured at these events and we’re pleased to be able to provide expanded coverage across the screens of Seven this season.”

International media deals are understood to also be in the works for ARC.

The 2022 BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship starts this weekend with the Cobb & Co St George 399 in Queensland.

The 2022 Motorsport Australia Rally Championship kicks off a fortnight later with the Netier National Capital Rally, where Shane van Gisbergen will make his debut in the competition.