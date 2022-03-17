Kostecki satisfied Gen3 Camaro problems fixed

Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki has hailed Supercars’ changes to its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro prototype a resounding success.

Kostecki took to Queensland Raceway today to shake down the car ahead of its trip to Symmons Plains International Raceway for next weekend’s Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

In the four tests at the Ipswich circuit preceding a raft of changes to the prototypes, drivers had complained of ergonomic issues.

Those included visibility issues and leg numbing, the latter as a result of the seat and pedal box positioning.

Kostecki was the first to sample the modified next-generation Supercar, run under the guidance of homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering.

“A few of us struggled with a few ergonomic things within the car last time we were out here, so it’s great the guys and girls at Supercars have worked pretty hard to make sure we’re nice and comfortable when we drive so it can be full attack mode when we’re out there,” said Kostecki.

“I’ve only done a few laps so far, but it’s been a lot better on the inside, that’s for sure. It seems like all the problems seem to be solved for me so far. Pretty happy with inside the car.”

Of note was the first on-track laps for the car with the addition of a manual sequential shifter.

Previously, the car was fitted with paddle shifters and automatic throttle blip.

With the more customary set-up retained, Kostecki said he felt at home in the car.

“I was a bit lost last time I was driving the Camaro, so it’s great that I’ve got something to grab onto while I’m driving around,” said Kostecki.

“It’s great to have the stick shift back in the car, that’s for sure.

“There’s been a few other changes as well within the engine, the driveability, and just having the stick shift in there as well throws a few spanners in the works, so it’s been really good so far

“I definitely like that the stick shift is back in there. It puts more into the driver’s hands.

“I feel as if I can call it the ‘oh-shit handle’ when we’re going for a bit of a pass, so it’s great to have it back in there.

“I’m glad to see Supercars listen to the direction of the fans as well.”

Other notable changes to the car included the addition of a fuel inlet and a recently revealed livery revision.

The other prototype, the Ford Mustang, was not in attendance due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Stapylton base of homologation team Dick Johnson Racing.