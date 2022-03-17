Earliest start time ever for Bathurst 12 Hour

The Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour will have its earliest start time ever in 2022.

For this year’s race, the official start time will be 05:15 local time/AEST at Mount Panorama, and the finish thus at 17:13 plus one lap.

The change has arisen because the Bathurst 12 Hour is also taking place later in the year than ever, on May 13-15, and hence daylight savings time will not apply.

However, it also means that approximately the first 90 minutes of racing will take place before sunrise, forecast for 06:46 local time on race day.

The finish will take place essentially just as the sun is setting, at 17:10.

It had been customary for race start to take place at 05:45 local time/AEDT, leaving around 45 minutes of pre-sunrise running when the most recent, 2020 edition took place on the first Sunday of February.

The full 2022 schedule will be revealed next week.

Start times: Bathurst 12 Hour, since 2007 return