Brabham scores GT seat for Phillip Island

Third-generation racer Sam Brabham will compete in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS this weekend at Phillip Island.

The grandson of Sir Jack Brabham and son of David Brabham has long been striving for a competitive opportunity since moving from the United Kingdom to Australia in 2019.

Having had to shelve those plans during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, Brabham will line up this weekend in a Harrolds Racing AMG GT4 with Ross Poulakis.

While this is a one-event arrangement, it’s understood Brabham is likely to announce further GT plans for 2022 before long.

“If I was living here, I wanted to race here, and the last two years have obviously been quite difficult for our industry,” Brabham, 27, told Speedcafe.com.

“This opportunity came about and now we’re here, which is amazing.

“In all honesty, when I was in the UK I relied a lot on my family to help provide the opportunity whereas this has been all up to the things I have done and the opportunities I’ve created for myself, which kind of means a bit more to me to make it happen.”

Now based in Melbourne, his prior experience includes race-winning campaigns in British Formula Ford and Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain Pro-Am.

“Carrera Cup is the only thing I have raced with a roof,” said Brabham.

“I only ever did five rounds across two years in the UK so hopefully this will be the first full season of racing I’ve probably really ever done, because in Formula Ford I missed one round in my first year, and my second year I only did half the season.

“So this is probably the most racing I would have done in a long, long time.

“But I’m comfortable, I have been coaching the guys as well who have got the car, so I am familiar with the car and the circuit, which is good. Some of the other tracks on the calendar less so, but it’s not a problem.”

He hopes that some strong performances can lead to more opportunities.

“Ever since I finished Formula Ford, GT endurance racing in Europe was probably my target,” added Brabham, the cousin of Andretti Autosport Indy Lights driver Matt Brabham.

“But now that I am over here, I’d love to say that I want to be a Supercar driver, which is obviously everyone’s dream because it’s the pinnacle of Australian motorsport, but I have been around it long enough to know that there’s an awful lot that needs to go into that process.

“If I can for the moment just get out there racing and show people in Australia, the teams, fans, everyone else, that I can drive and I can do the job when required, then hopefully it will lead to more and more stuff as time goes on.”

Joining GT World Challenge Australia on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships bill at Phillip Island will be the likes of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

Stan Sport will provide live and ad-free coverage from 11:00-17:00 AEDT on both Saturday and Sunday.