Boys working on Supercars wildcard programme

Jordan Boys hopes to make his maiden solo start in the Repco Supercars Championship this year by way of a wildcard entry.

Boys, who will return to the Bathurst 1000 grid with Brad Jones Racing as first reported by Speedcafe.com, has dropped off the Dunlop Super2 Series grid after four seasons in the second tier.

He essentially was presented with a choice between another tilt at the Super2 title or a Supercars wildcard, and opted for the latter.

Such an opportunity would come outside the BJR stable, however, with team owner Brad Jones all but ruling out running a fifth car in the Supercars Championship at any point in 2022.

Boys does continue to have close ties with Super2 squad Image Racing, which is affiliated with Erebus Motorsport.

Erebus has not publicly spoken about any wildcard upcoming efforts, although it has mooted running Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy in the 2022 Bathurst 1000 after the Boost-backed wildcard fell through last year.

Completing wildcard starts for a different team to who a driver will represent in the Great Race is hardly unprecedented, Kurt Kostecki having contested three Supercars Championship rounds with Walkinshaw Andretti United last year before co-driving for Matt Stone Racing.

Boys, 24, believes a wildcard is the necessary step towards his ambition of a full-time main game drive.

“It’s the next step. It’s what I need to do,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“I want to show teams what I can do, so this is what I need to go and do, in my opinion.

“I think running around in Super2, it was just going to be another year of similar stuff, so I’m really keen to put together a good programme and go out and do a really good job.”

Erebus Academy recruit Jay Hanson has replaced Boys in the #49 Image Racing Super2 entry.

Boys will co-drive with Macauley Jones at Mount Panorama in October.