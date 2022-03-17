> News > GT

21-car field for GT World Challenge Australia at Phillip Island

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 17th March, 2022 - 4:39pm

(left to right) Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Shane van Gisbergen, and Christopher Mies

A 21-car field will contest Round 1 of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at Phillip Island this weekend.

The fleet includes six cars in the top, Pro-Am class representing four different makes/models.

As previously announced, Yasser Shahin returns after winning the 2021 championship in one of eight upgraded Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo IIs, sharing Car #1 with the factory driver who helped him clinch the title last December, Christopher Mies.

In the other two Audis in Pro-Am, Chaz Mostert makes a cameo as Liam Talbot’s driving partner, and David Reynolds joins Tony Bates.

Triple Eight Race Engineering fields Shane van Gisbergen and Prince Jefri Ibrahim in a Mercedes-AMG GT3, while Tony D’Alberto and Adrian Deitz team up in a Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

Grove Racing is also competing again, with father and son duo Stephen and Brenton to get behind the wheel of their Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Other notables in the field include Brett Hobson in a newly acquired Nissan GT-R GT3 which has finished on the podium in the Bathurst 12 Hour, the return of Michael Bailey’s Bentley Continental GT3 which was crashed at Bathurst late last year, and former Super3 racer Madeline Stewart in a Ginetta GT4.

The field will get 55 minutes of practice across two sessions before qualifying for each of the weekend’s two races will be held later tomorrow afternoon.

Both races will be hour-long affairs from 13:45 local time/AEDT on each of the Saturday and Sunday afternoons, within the live and ad-free Stan Sport streaming window.

Entry list: Round 1, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Num Class Driver 1 Driver 2 Car
1 Pro-Am Yasser Shahin Christopher Mies Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
4 Pro-Am Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Porsche GT3-R 911-II
6 Pro-Am Adrian Deitz Tony D’Alberto Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3
24 Pro-Am Tony Bates David Reynolds Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
65 Pro-Am Liam Talbot Chaz Mostert Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
888 Pro-Am Prince Jefri Ibrahim Shane van Gisbergen Mercedes-AMG GT3
2 Am Gary Higgon Paul Stokell Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
17 Am Mark Rosser Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
23 Am Matt Stoupas Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
45 Am Mike Sheargold Garth Walden Mercedes-AMG GT3
47 Am James Koundouris Theo Koundouris Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
51 Am Andrew Macpherson Ben Porter Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3
11 Trophy/GTC Eric Constantinidis Porsche 991 GT3 Cup Car Gen2
33 Trophy Vince Muriti Mercedes-AMG GT3
38 Trophy Michael Bailey Bentley Continental GT3
55 Trophy Brad Schumacher Audi R8 LMS GT3
71 Trophy Dean Koutsoumidis Porsche 997 GT3-R
96 Trophy Brett Hobson Nissan GT-R GT3
19 GT4 Mark Griffith Mercedes-AMG GT4
34 GT4 Ross Poulakis Sam Brabham Mercedes-AMG GT4
TBA Inv/GT4 Madeline Stewart Ginetta GT4

