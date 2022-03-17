21-car field for GT World Challenge Australia at Phillip Island

(left to right) Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Shane van Gisbergen, and Christopher Mies
A 21-car field will contest Round 1 of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at Phillip Island this weekend.
The fleet includes six cars in the top, Pro-Am class representing four different makes/models.
As previously announced, Yasser Shahin returns after winning the 2021 championship in one of eight upgraded Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo IIs, sharing Car #1 with the factory driver who helped him clinch the title last December, Christopher Mies.
In the other two Audis in Pro-Am, Chaz Mostert makes a cameo as Liam Talbot’s driving partner, and David Reynolds joins Tony Bates.
Triple Eight Race Engineering fields Shane van Gisbergen and Prince Jefri Ibrahim in a Mercedes-AMG GT3, while Tony D’Alberto and Adrian Deitz team up in a Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan Evo.
Grove Racing is also competing again, with father and son duo Stephen and Brenton to get behind the wheel of their Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Other notables in the field include Brett Hobson in a newly acquired Nissan GT-R GT3 which has finished on the podium in the Bathurst 12 Hour, the return of Michael Bailey’s Bentley Continental GT3 which was crashed at Bathurst late last year, and former Super3 racer Madeline Stewart in a Ginetta GT4.
The field will get 55 minutes of practice across two sessions before qualifying for each of the weekend’s two races will be held later tomorrow afternoon.
Both races will be hour-long affairs from 13:45 local time/AEDT on each of the Saturday and Sunday afternoons, within the live and ad-free Stan Sport streaming window.
Entry list: Round 1, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|Num
|Class
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Car
|1
|Pro-Am
|Yasser Shahin
|Christopher Mies
|Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
|4
|Pro-Am
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Porsche GT3-R 911-II
|6
|Pro-Am
|Adrian Deitz
|Tony D’Alberto
|Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3
|24
|Pro-Am
|Tony Bates
|David Reynolds
|Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
|65
|Pro-Am
|Liam Talbot
|Chaz Mostert
|Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
|888
|Pro-Am
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2
|Am
|Gary Higgon
|Paul Stokell
|Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
|17
|Am
|Mark Rosser
|–
|Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
|23
|Am
|Matt Stoupas
|–
|Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
|45
|Am
|Mike Sheargold
|Garth Walden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|47
|Am
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|Audi R8 GT3 LMS evo II GT3
|51
|Am
|Andrew Macpherson
|Ben Porter
|Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3
|11
|Trophy/GTC
|Eric Constantinidis
|–
|Porsche 991 GT3 Cup Car Gen2
|33
|Trophy
|Vince Muriti
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|38
|Trophy
|Michael Bailey
|–
|Bentley Continental GT3
|55
|Trophy
|Brad Schumacher
|–
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|71
|Trophy
|Dean Koutsoumidis
|–
|Porsche 997 GT3-R
|96
|Trophy
|Brett Hobson
|–
|Nissan GT-R GT3
|19
|GT4
|Mark Griffith
|–
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|34
|GT4
|Ross Poulakis
|Sam Brabham
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|TBA
|Inv/GT4
|Madeline Stewart
|–
|Ginetta GT4
