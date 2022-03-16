> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Triple Eight reveals new-look GT contender

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 16th March, 2022 - 6:10pm

Glimpse the Mercedes-AMG GT3 that Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Shane van Gisbergen will race in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS under the Johor Racing banner.

