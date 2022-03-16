TCR field grows for Round 2

A 21-car grid will tackle Round 2 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia at Phillip Island this weekend.

That’s up from the 20 entries which headed to Symmons Plains for the season-opener last month, although only 19 ever made it to Race 1.

That was due to a practice crash for rookie Kody Garland which ruled his Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault out of the remainder of the event.

Garland is back for Round 2, while privateer Michael Clemente joins the field in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Iain McDougall meanwhile effectively takes over from Eddie Maguire in the Melbourne Performance Centre camp.

McDougall, who last raced in TCR Australia at the The Bend Motorsport Park in 2019, will don a special livery on his Audi RS3 LMS TCR.

“We are motorsport fans through and through, and have been watching iconic race cars around the world for a number of years,” he said.

“I’ve always loved the split designs along the lines of the original BAR Lucky Strike/555 Formula 1 zipper cars and I’ve wanted to race with a tribute livery for a while know so the opportunity to pay homage to a successful Audi with the split design was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“The inspiration is the 2010 Le Mans-winning R15 where the three Audi LMP1s clean swept the podium after being outmatched on one lap pace by the factory Peugeots in qualifying.

“It looks fast standing still so I can’t wait to see what it looks like on track.”

Josh Buchan leads the series heading into Round 2, just two points clear of Zac Soutar.

Entry list: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Round 2