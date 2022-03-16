O’Keeffe seals Carrera Cup return

Dylan O’Keeffe has inked a deal with GWR Australia to secure his return to Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia after three years away.

The 24-year-old was a title contender in 2018, ultimately finishing third as Jaxon Evans clinched the crown.

O’Keeffe opted for a mix of Super2 and TCR Australia the following season, and has appeared as a Supercars co-driver in the past two editions of the Bathurst 1000.

Now, with the new 992-generation Porsche Cup Car arriving Down Under, O’Keeffe is back for a crack at championship glory.

“During my last season in Carrera Cup in 2018, we were in contention for the title all season, but there were probably a few occasions where I was maybe a little too conservative when I was in wheel-to-wheel combat with other cars,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve gained a lot more experience in categories like the Dunlop Super2 Series, TCR Australia and my appearance in the WTCR World Touring Car Cup, where the opposition is cut-throat.

“I’m expecting the field in this year’s Carrera Cup championship to be competitive, but I won’t be afraid to get my elbows out in the heat of battle.”

He will have title-winning engineer Dejan Ninic in his corner, the latter having guided Cameron Hill through his successful 2021 camapign.

“Dejan and I have been friends for a while, and his engineering credentials are second-to-none as demonstrated by what he achieved with Cameron last year,” said O’Keeffe, fresh off completing a two-day test at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“We’re already working really well together, and the two-day test gave us a valuable insight into the 992 Cup car and how it responds to set-up changes.

“The fact we’re all racing a new car will create a level playing field for everyone, which is why the pre-season testing is so important; we need to thoroughly understand the car so we can hit the ground running at the first round.”

O’Keeffe will be in action this weekend at Phillip Island for Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.