How 2022 Bathurst 1000 co-driver field is shaping up

With Brad Jones Racing’s slew of co-driver announcements this week, the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 grid is starting to take shape.

So far, almost half of the field is accounted for with 12 confirmations to date. There are, however, a few known quantities yet to be announced.

Although new Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal Jamie Whincup has said neither Garth Tander nor Craig Lowndes has their place cemented, it’s expected they will return.

It’s anticipated Shane van Gisbergen will work with Tander, though the waters are muddied as far as Lowndes’ and Whincup’s involvement.

Chatter behind the scenes is that the team could once again facilitate a wildcard, having done so with Broc Feeney and Russell Ingall in 2021.

That would allow Whincup to pair up with Feeney this time around leaving Lowndes in the third car.

Exactly who might fill the other vacancy remains unclear, though the team has two stars in its Super2 Series team in the form of Cameron Hill and Declan Fraser who are logical options.

Scott McLaughlin has signalled his intentions to return for Dick Johnson Racing should his IndyCar Series commitments with Team Penske not get in the way.

In any case, Alex Davison is waiting in the wings if McLaughlin can’t make the trip, as was the case in 2021.

Tony D’Alberto is considered likely to return as well. Last year he joined Anton De Pasquale while Alex partnered his younger brother Will.

Tickford Racing has cemented its co-drivers in the form of James Moffat, Zane Goddard, Zak Best, and Kurt Kostecki.

The team hasn’t announced pairings, though it’s expected Moffat will join Cameron Waters, Goddard with James Courtney, Best with Thomas Randle, and Kostecki with brother Jake.

This week, Brad Jones Racing reaffirmed Dale Wood’s place in the team, joining Andre Heimgartner for the first time.

Dean Fiore will team up with Bryce Fullwood while Jordan Boys makes a return after a one-year hiatus, this time with Macauley Jones. Who Jack Smith will be paired with has yet to be revealed.

Erebus Motorsport has firmed an identical line-up year-on-year with Brodie Kostecki/Dave Russell and Will Brown/Jack Perkins.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has signed Warren Luff and Fabian Coulthard, as to who they will join – whether that be Chaz Mostert or Nick Percat – is still up in the air.

Team 18 has Michael Caruso under contract and it’s expected James Golding will once again join the team. He recently drove with the Mount Waverley team at the pre-season test.

It’s expected the two Matts, Campbell and Payne, will join Grove Racing this year – per team boss Stephen Grove’s comments made earlier this year.

2022 Bathurst 1000 co-drivers

Team Confirmed co-drivers Likely but not confirmed Triple Eight Race Engineering Garth Tander Craig Lowndes Jamie Whincup* Dick Johnson Racing Scott McLaughlin/Alex Davison Tony D’Alberto Tickford Racing James Moffat Zane Goddard Zak Best Kurt Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Jack Perkins David Russell Walkinshaw Andretti United Fabian Coulthard Warren Luff Brad Jones Racing Dale Wood Dean Fiore Jordan Boys TBC Team 18 Michael Caruso James Golding Grove Racing Matt Payne Matt Campbell Matt Stone Racing TBC TBC PremiAir Racing TBC TBC Blanchard Racing Team TBC

*If Triple Eight runs three cars at the Bathurst 1000