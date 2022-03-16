Dedicated recovery team for Motorsport Australia Championships events

A dedicated recovery team will be in action at all Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events, starting with the first of the year at Phillip Island this weekend.

That event will feature Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, which all kicked off at AWC Race Tasmania last month.

Then, Trans Am saw precious few green flag racing laps due to a spate of incidents and long recovery periods, while the final TCR race of the weekend was disrupted by a long red flag period in order to reset safety barriers.

That weekend of racing at Symmons Plains was not part of the Motorsport Australia Championships platform, it should be noted, and the new initiative is said to have been in the works for some time.

It includes the use of a variant of the Nissan Navara utility which was developed locally by Premcar, the company behind the Tickford Fords of the late 1990s and early 2000s, for the recovery team.

“We have a really talented pool of recovery officials across Australia who do amazing work at all levels of the sport,” said Motorsport Australia’s director of motorsport and commercial operations, Michael Smith.

“They give up their time, energy and often their own equipment to help events run smoothly, negotiating tight schedules and cleaning up after significant incidents to maximise racing time.

“Leading up to this year, our focus for Motorsport Australia promoted events is to have a consistent recovery team available at each event who know the cars and circuits well.

“That’s why for all Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events, we’ll have the Nissan PRO-4X Warrior team on standby ready to assist with any complex recoveries that come their way.

“The inclusion of the Nissan PRO-4X Warrior by Premcar is a significant boost, given the Warrior’s towing capacity and ability to carry necessary equipment to reach and clear an incident in the most efficient way possible.

“A big thank you to Nissan for their support of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.”

The Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior by Premcar, launched in 2021, has been developed by the Australian firm in Epping, Victoria.

“We are excited and proud to supply the Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior to Motorsport Australia,” said Premcar engineering director, Bernie Quinn.

“The Warrior’s go anywhere toughness and legendary reliability makes it the perfect choice as a recovery vehicle.

“Whether you are in the outback, taking the family camping or stuck in a sand trap, you can depend on the toughest Navara ever: the PRO-4X Warrior by Premcar.”

The Phillip Island round of the Motorsport Australia Championships will be held from this Friday, March 18.

VIDEO: The Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior by Premcar recovery vehicle