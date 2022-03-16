27-car field for Trans Am Round 2 at Phillip Island
The Trans Am field at Symmons Plains for Round 1 of the season
A 27-car field will contest this weekend’s second round of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at the Phillip Island event of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.
Wall Racing’s Tim Brook leads the series by a two-point margin over Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Nathan Herne, after scoring two race wins to the latter’s one in the season-opener at Symmons Plains in mid-February.
Nash Morris arrives at The Island fresh off sweeping Round 1 of the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park last month in his Supercheap Auto entry.
Other notables in the field include Kyle Gurton, Lochie Dalton, Dalton Ellery, Jett Johnson, and Jon McCorkindale, while the likes of Ben Grice, Owen Kelly, and Brett Holdsworth will be looking to bounce back after tough outings in Tasmania.
The Trans Am field hits the track for two practice sessions this Friday, followed by Qualifying and the first of a trio of 13-lap races on the Saturday.
Stan Sport will carry live and ad-free coverage of the event from 11:00-17:00 AEDT on both the Saturday and Sunday.
Entry list: Round 2, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|Num
|Class
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|1
|Outright
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Nathan Herne
|Ford Mustang
|2
|Outright
|Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group
|Kyle Gurton
|Ford Mustang
|03
|Outright
|All American Driveline
|Ben Grice
|Ford Mustang
|4
|Masters Cup
|Crutcher Developments
|Mark Crutcher
|Ford Mustang
|6
|Hoosier Cup
|McAlister Motors
|Hugh McAlister
|Ford Mustang
|8
|Hoosier Cup
|Wealth Rite Racing
|Chris Pappas
|Ford Mustang
|11
|Masters Cup
|Kobelco Racing
|Steve Coulter
|Ford Mustang
|12
|Hoosier Cup
|Shaun Richardson Motorsport
|Shaun Richardson
|Dodge Challenger
|15
|Masters Cup
|Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyres
|Michael Rowell
|Ford Mustang
|20
|Hoosier Cup
|Local Search/T2 Racing
|Adam Hargraves
|Chevrolet Camaro
|23
|Masters Cup
|Holinger Racing
|John Holinger
|Chevrolet Camaro
|26
|Masters Cup
|Hass Pumps
|Jason Hassett
|Chevrolet Camaro
|31
|Hoosier Cup
|Bruce Lynton Service
|Dalton Ellery
|Ford Mustang
|33
|Hoosier Cup
|Team Boley Racing
|Brock Boley
|Chevrolet Camaro
|36
|Outright
|Cody Burcher Racing
|Cody Burcher
|Ford Mustang
|37
|Outright
|Dream Racing Australia
|Jackson Rice
|Dodge Challenger
|38
|Outright
|Wall Racing
|Tim Brook
|Ford Mustang
|45
|Outright
|Up2/11 Motorsport GRM
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang
|48
|Outright
|Nic Carroll Motorsport
|Nic Carroll
|Dodge Challenger
|67
|Outright
|Supercheap Auto
|Nash Morris
|Ford Mustang
|69
|Outright
|Dial Before You Dig
|Jon McCorkindale
|Ford Mustang
|73
|Outright
|Owen Kelly Motorsport
|Owen Kelly
|Ford Mustang
|88
|Hoosier Cup
|Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties
|John Harris
|Ford Mustang
|99
|Outright
|TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks
|Brett Holdsworth
|Chevrolet Camaro
|116
|Outright
|Sydney Property Care
|Edan Thornburrow
|Ford Mustang
|117
|Hoosier Cup
|Team Johnson/Full Throttle BBQ
|Jett Johnson
|Ford Mustang
|777
|Master Cup
|Dream Racing Australia
|Craig Scuttella
|Chevrolet Camaro
