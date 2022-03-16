27-car field for Trans Am Round 2 at Phillip Island

A 27-car field will contest this weekend’s second round of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at the Phillip Island event of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

Wall Racing’s Tim Brook leads the series by a two-point margin over Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Nathan Herne, after scoring two race wins to the latter’s one in the season-opener at Symmons Plains in mid-February.

Nash Morris arrives at The Island fresh off sweeping Round 1 of the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park last month in his Supercheap Auto entry.

Other notables in the field include Kyle Gurton, Lochie Dalton, Dalton Ellery, Jett Johnson, and Jon McCorkindale, while the likes of Ben Grice, Owen Kelly, and Brett Holdsworth will be looking to bounce back after tough outings in Tasmania.

The Trans Am field hits the track for two practice sessions this Friday, followed by Qualifying and the first of a trio of 13-lap races on the Saturday.

Stan Sport will carry live and ad-free coverage of the event from 11:00-17:00 AEDT on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Entry list: Round 2, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit