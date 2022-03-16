> News > National

27-car field for Trans Am Round 2 at Phillip Island

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 16th March, 2022 - 5:43pm

A 27-car field will contest this weekend’s second round of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at the Phillip Island event of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

Wall Racing’s Tim Brook leads the series by a two-point margin over Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Nathan Herne, after scoring two race wins to the latter’s one in the season-opener at Symmons Plains in mid-February.

Nash Morris arrives at The Island fresh off sweeping Round 1 of the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park last month in his Supercheap Auto entry.

Other notables in the field include Kyle Gurton, Lochie Dalton, Dalton Ellery, Jett Johnson, and Jon McCorkindale, while the likes of Ben Grice, Owen Kelly, and Brett Holdsworth will be looking to bounce back after tough outings in Tasmania.

The Trans Am field hits the track for two practice sessions this Friday, followed by Qualifying and the first of a trio of 13-lap races on the Saturday.

Stan Sport will carry live and ad-free coverage of the event from 11:00-17:00 AEDT on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Entry list: Round 2, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Num Class Team/Sponsor Driver Car
1 Outright Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne Ford Mustang
2 Outright Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group Kyle Gurton Ford Mustang
03 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice Ford Mustang
4 Masters Cup Crutcher Developments Mark Crutcher Ford Mustang
6 Hoosier Cup McAlister Motors Hugh McAlister Ford Mustang
8 Hoosier Cup Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas Ford Mustang
11 Masters Cup Kobelco Racing Steve Coulter Ford Mustang
12 Hoosier Cup Shaun Richardson Motorsport Shaun Richardson Dodge Challenger
15 Masters Cup Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyres Michael Rowell Ford Mustang
20 Hoosier Cup Local Search/T2 Racing Adam Hargraves Chevrolet Camaro
23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger Chevrolet Camaro
26 Masters Cup Hass Pumps Jason Hassett Chevrolet Camaro
31 Hoosier Cup Bruce Lynton Service Dalton Ellery Ford Mustang
33 Hoosier Cup Team Boley Racing Brock Boley Chevrolet Camaro
36 Outright Cody Burcher Racing Cody Burcher Ford Mustang
37 Outright Dream Racing Australia Jackson Rice Dodge Challenger
38 Outright Wall Racing Tim Brook Ford Mustang
45 Outright Up2/11 Motorsport GRM Lochie Dalton Ford Mustang
48 Outright Nic Carroll Motorsport Nic Carroll Dodge Challenger
67 Outright Supercheap Auto Nash Morris Ford Mustang
69 Outright Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Ford Mustang
73 Outright Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly Ford Mustang
88 Hoosier Cup Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties John Harris Ford Mustang
99 Outright TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Brett Holdsworth Chevrolet Camaro
116 Outright Sydney Property Care Edan Thornburrow Ford Mustang
117 Hoosier Cup Team Johnson/Full Throttle BBQ Jett Johnson Ford Mustang
777 Master Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scuttella Chevrolet Camaro

