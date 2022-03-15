Perez chasing longer-term F1 contract

Sergio Perez is looking to solidify his future with Red Bull when it comes to negotiating his next Formula 1 contract.

The 32-year-old joined Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen last year and played a notable role in the Dutchman’s championship tilt.

However while Verstappen has inked a deal that will keep him at the Milton Keynes squad until 2028, Perez is on a one-year agreement.

“I think when the time comes, certainly as a driver, you’re looking to have some stability with your team, which is also good for the team to have some continuity,” he said in Bahrain.

“So I think going forwards and looking for a bit longer stay.”

The Mexican driver won last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his sole victory for the squad to date.

Throughout the 2021 season he played second fiddle to Verstappen, often let down by qualifying performances which left him too much to do on Sundays.

Perez made his F1 debut in 2011 with Sauber, remaining there for two seasons before a single year spell at McLaren.

For 2014 he joined Force India, remaining with the squad until the end of 2020.

While there, he was an instrumental figure in saving the team from oblivion as the squad imploded during the course of 2018.

However, he was left without a drive as Racing Point transformed into Aston Martin ahead of the 2021 season, and was only signed late in the piece by Red Bull on a one-year contract.

He recorded a career best equaling fourth in the drivers’ championship last year with a win in Baku along with four other podium positions.

It was confirmed last August that he would remain with Red Bull for 2022 on another one-year deal.