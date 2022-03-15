Familiar colours set to return to BJR

Brad Jones Racing has confirmed Macauley Jones will carry naming rights backing from TRG Transport for Round 8 of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

The transport group was a minor sponsor on the #96 Holden ZB Commodore at this year’s season-opener, appearing on the nose of Jones’ car.

That arrangement is set to continue up until the eighth round of the current campaign before taking naming rights for the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

TRG Transport has previously sponsored Brad Jones Racing, donning the #14 of Todd Hazelwood at The Bend in 2020 and 2021.

“TRG has always been very proud of its community and is passionate about supporting local sporting events,” said TRG Transport managing director Tony Musolino.

“Being South Australian-based, Tailem Bend is our home Supercars circuit and to again work with Brad Jones Racing to continue this partnership is outstanding.

“Brad is a great operator and while this is not the first time we have sponsored a BJR car it will be the first time we throw our support behind his son, Macauley in the #96 car.

“The car is looking amazing and we’re very excited to see what the 2022 season is going to bring.”

Jones will carry Automotive Superstore backing at the New Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint across March 25-27.

The team has not confirmed a naming rights sponsor for Rounds 3 to 7.