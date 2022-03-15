Coulthard on the ‘totally different’ challenge of racing TCR

Fabian Coulthard says the ability Supercheap Auto TCR Australia affords him to refine his race craft outweighs the bad habits the front-wheel-drive cars might teach him.

As has been well documented by now, Coulthard was a late omission from the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship field following Team Sydney’s sale in January.

That left him to resort to a Bathurst 1000 co-drive, securing a plum seat with Walkinshaw Andretti United, while also trying his hand at TCR.

Coulthard failed to record a top 10 finish in a Stan Sport-backed, Wall Racing-run Honda on debut at Symmons Plains but is hopeful of better results at Phillip Island this weekend.

That comes after his initial one-round TCR deal was extended this week.

The 39-year-old made no bones about the level of adaptation required between Supercars and TCR.

“They’re totally different. Front-wheel drive versus rear-wheel drive. They’re a much smaller car. Turbocharged, non-turbocharged. They’re chalk and cheese,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“They probably teach you bad habits, but at the end of the day, racing’s racing and I’d much rather be doing that than being at home on the couch.”

Seat time is still the golden ticket, as he looks to follow in Lee Holdsworth’s footsteps and force his way back onto the Supercars grid in 2023 – ideally with an eye-catching Bathurst 1000 result along the way.

“You still hone your skills. You’re always learning,” Coulthard said of the seat time factor.

“For me to be driving something is high on my list.

“It puts me in the best possible shape of race craft and things like that for when I come back [to compete in Supercars] and do Bathurst and things like that.”

It’s not yet clear which WAU driver Coulthard will partner – Chaz Mostert or Nick Percat – in this year’s Great Race.

TCR action at Phillip Island takes place across March 18-20, with Stan Sport’s exclusive coverage live and ad-free.