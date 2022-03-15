Alonso optimistic of Alpine success

Fernando Alonso remains optimistic that Alpine will prove a competitive force in Formula 1 in coming seasons.

The two-time world champion is set to embark on the second year of his F1 comeback after stepping away from the sport to compete in the World Endurance Championship and events such as the Dakar Rally.

During 2021 he displayed on multiple occasions that he’s lost none of his tenacity on track, though off it cut a more mellowed figure.

That was underscored by the role he played in delaying Lewis Hamilton in Hungary, affording team-mate Esteban Ocon the opportunity to win his first grand prix.

Heading into the new season, with the field set to be shaken up by all-new aerodynamic regulations, Alonso remains convinced Alpine has the ingredients in place to be successful.

“It is an interesting question, and we don’t have an answer yet,” he said when asked if Alpine is ready to win races or needs more time.

“I think we have to wait and see how the first races develop and see what we need from the car and from the package.

“I’m optimistic because the team is putting a huge effort into this programme.

“We have the support from our president, we have the support from everyone at Renault.

“Alpine came last year to Formula 1, also with the mind of this set of regulations and try to be a contender in the future.

“If that future will be 2022 or 2025, I have no idea, but there is this commitment and this view, which I share and I embrace.”

Alpine’s pre-season testing has been solid but unspectacular.

It had a difficult start in Barcelona last month but looked to have made gains before a fire in the back of the car halted its running on the final day.

It also ran that test without the use of DRS, a point that was fixed for the three days of running in Bahrain last week.

However, just how competitive Alpine is remains uncertain, though on balance it appears to once again be among the midfield.

“It’s going to be a long game, I think this year, because the rate of development is going to be huge,” Alonso said.

“There are 23 races. I remember last year I retired the car here and Esteban was P12 or P13, so zero points after Bahrain.

“Then we won a race in Hungary and we were enjoying the season.

“So I think this year is going to be a long game to play and I’m confident that we will have a good season.”

The 2022 F1 season kicks off this weekend with opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix starting at 23:00 AEDT on Friday.