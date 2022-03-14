> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Lamattina takes Top Fuel win in Mildura

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 14th March, 2022 - 10:53am

Phil Lamattina got the job done at his home track to win Round 2 of the Australian Top Fuel Championship, defeating Wayne Newby in the A-final.

