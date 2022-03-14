Lamattina hails ‘dream come true’

Phil Lamattina was the hometown hero as the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship made its eighth-mile debut at Mildura’s Sunset Strip.

Lamattina defeated Wayne Newby in the A-final to take the event honours and snatch the overall points lead from Phil Read.

“From the outhouse to the penthouse!” he said.

“That was an awesome show. I’ve got to talk my hat off to my fellow competitors.

“It took them a while to dial it in, but there’s the six smartest tuners in the country out there and they’re all making it happen.

“Man oh man, this is a dream come true.”

Damien Harris won the B-final, beating Peter Xiberras in a dead heat.

“Who would have thought that our final would end like that – we never would have guessed it would unfold like that, you couldn’t script it,” said Xiberras, the owner of Supercars team PremiAir Racing.

“But there is one thing we all knew for sure even before they called the result – that was one hell of a race and we hope the fans enjoyed it.

“While we wish the result went the other way, of course, congratulations to Damien on the B-final win and on a hell of a race.”

ATFC organiser Andy Lopez was satisfied with the event on the whole.

“We knew it was a bold choice to run Top Fuel over the eighth mile for Round 2 of the series, but we had the confidence in the teams, and I think the quality of the racing and the response from the crowd after each pass shows it was the right call,” he said.

“These are true drag racing fans here in Mildura and they showed us nothing but positivity and love from the minute we arrived in town.

“The Sunset Strip staff, from the track crew to the officials, helpers and everyone else involved in running the event were incredible, and we really had the best time. I can’t thank them all enough.

“The teams proved they were up for the challenge, and once they got their heads around how to make their cars work with a very hot track, they showed why the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship is the best drag racing show in the country.”

Perth Motorplex will host Round 3 of the season on April 8-9.