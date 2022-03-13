Alpine offers Piastri to McLaren

Alpine has offered McLaren the use of Oscar Piastri should Daniel Ricciardo be unable to race in the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend.

Ricciardo tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and is currently in isolation in Bahrain.

Though it is expected that the Australian will be able to return in time for the 2022 season opener, McLaren has admitted it has backup drivers in mind just in case.

Team principal Andreas Seidl confirmed his squad has access to Mercedes’ pool of drivers which include Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries, and Stoffel Vandoorne. Paul Di Resta is also an option.

However, Alpine took to social media to offer the services of its reserve driver.

“In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities to our stable of young talent, we have agreed that McLaren may call upon BWT Alpine F1 Team reserve driver Oscar Piastri in the event one of their drivers is unable to race,” a statement from the team noted.

“Oscar will remain fully contracted to Alpine, and we will retain first options on his services.”

The Australian is regarded as one of the brightest prospects not currently in Formula 1.

Piastri won last year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship, having taken honours in the Formula 3 Championship the preceding season and Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019.

Tied to the Alpine Academy, there were few opportunities to move into an F1 race seat this season as the factory team had both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso under contract.

Alpine (or Renault) does not have a relationship with another team at which it could place him in the interim.

He was briefly touted as a possible replacement for Nikita Mazepin at Haas, though that was quickly shot down by his management.

Opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway on Friday at 23:00 AEDT.