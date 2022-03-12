VIDEO: Onboard Holden VY Commodore with Perkins
Xiberras philosophical about PremiAir Racing debut
Randle’s ‘brutal initiation’ to Supercars season
GALLERY: Upgrades progressing at Spa-Francorchamps
Feeney not afraid to give back biff
D’Alberto joins GT World Challenge Australia grid
GALLERY: Phillip Island Classic, Day 1
Ricciardo tests positive for COVID
Golden hour for Haas sees Magnussen fastest in Bahrain
Cindric inducted into Team Penske Hall of Fame
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]