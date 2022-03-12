Ricciardo tests positive for COVID

Daniel Ricciardo is set to miss the final day of Formula 1 pre-season after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Australian had sat out the opening two days after being unwell.

On Friday morning the team advised his condition was improving and that he had taken multiple COVID tests, all of which had returned negative results.

“McLaren Racing can confirm that after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo has now returned a positive PCR test for COVID-19,” the team announced.

“Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.

“Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery.

“Following this, we can confirm that Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain tomorrow.”

Following the announcement, Ricciardo tool to social media.

“Better this week than next…,” he wrote.

“Unfortunate to miss the test, but I’m starting to feel better. I’ll stay isolated and just focus on next weekend.

“Big thanks to Lando & McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando).

“Appreciate the well wishes from everyone.”

Ricciardo will now head into the season with just a day and a half of testing to his name, and a ruleset described as the biggest change in the sport’s history.

The 2022 Formula 1 season gets underway in Bahrain on Friday with two 60-minute practice sessions.