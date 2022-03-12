New run-off areas at Mugello

MotoGP riders will find new run-off areas when they arrive at the Mugello Circuit for this year’s Italian Grand Prix.

One has been added between the Luco (Turn 2) and Poggio Secco (Turn 3) corners on the left, totalling 730 square metres, and another between Poggio Secco and Materassi (Turn 4) totalling 1140 square metres.

At Savelli (Turn 7), the kerb has been extended and 60 square metres of run-off added, while tyre walls have been bolstered at Correntaio (Turn 12), Biondetti (Turn 13/Turn 14) and Bucine (Turn 15).

While Mugello is best known for MotoGP, the upgrades have reportedly been made to better accommodate car racing.

Notably, the circuit was a one-off for Formula 1, playing host to the ‘Gran Premio dello Toscana Ferrari 1000’ during the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season.

The 2022 Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix takes place in late-May, while the MotoGP season continues with the return of the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Street Circuit next weekend.