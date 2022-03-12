McLaren has drivers ready to race for Ricciardo

McLaren is confident Daniel Ricciardo will be fit to race at next weekend’s Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix but has options ready if he’s not.

It was announced yesterday that the Australian had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation ahead of the season opener.

All going to plan, Ricciardo should emerge in time to take his position alongside Lando Norris at McLaren, though team boss Andreas Seidl admitted the he does have fall back options.

“First of all, I am confident he will be fit again next weekend,” said Seidl when asked by Speedcafe.com about the potential for Ricciardo to miss next weekend’s race.

“He is feeling better already but, as we know, it simply takes a few days to get fully back into shape.

“In terms of reserve drivers, very similar to last year we have an agreement with Mercedes to share reserve drivers [Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries],” he added.

“We have also Paul di Resta, similar to last year, on standby in case it’s needed but again, we expect Daniel to be back in good shape for next week.”

Having come down ill on Thursday, Ricciardo has been forced to sit on the sidelines throughout all three days of testing in Bahrain.

It means he’ll head into the season with only the running from Spain last month under his belt. Of the full-time drivers on the grid, only Haas’ last minute recruit Kevin Magnussen will start the year less.

“In terms of preparation, going into the season, that is not what we have been aiming for,” Seidl admitted.

“Definitely, it puts us and Daniel on the back foot as well, but from something we couldn’t control, Daniel couldn’t control, we have to accept what it is.

“Again, with the experience Daniel is having with going now into the second year together with the team, [I’m] still optimistic that the small disadvantage he will have starting the race weekend here next week won’t take that long until this is fully compensated for.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2022 F1 season starting Friday.