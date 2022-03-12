D’Alberto joins GT World Challenge Australia grid

Tony D’Alberto has been confirmed to contest the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS season-opener at Phillip Island next weekend.

The Bathurst 1000 podium finisher will join series regular Adrian Deitz in his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

It’ll be the second Wall Racing-prepared car D’Alberto will drive that weekend alongside his Honda Civic Type R he’ll race in the Supercheap Auto TCR Austalia Series.

The pair will fight for outright success and Pro-Am honours at the opening round.

It’ll be just the third occasion that the pair have raced together having previously contested the Bathurst 12 Hour and Suzuka 10 Hours, both in 2019.

“Between COVID and calendars moving around, it has been hard to align our availability, however, Phillip Island worked for both of us,” said Deitz.

“With the Bathurst 12 Hour approaching, we thought it was a great chance to tune ourselves up and get ready for that one.

“Given the lack of racing miles I’ve had, the way I’ve been going in the car has been pleasing and I recently got a personal best in testing at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“All of the comes down to great car preparation and a lot of hard work by Wall Racing and Tony, so for Phillip Island, we are cautiously optimistic, but really looking forward to it.”

D’Alberto added, “We’ve been trying to lock in a race together, but for whatever reason, it hasn’t happened.

“We did a test day at Sydney Motorsport Park and Adrian was setting some personal bests on that day, so he is always improving, plus jumping into the Lamborghini is an awesome experience.

“I can’t wait to drive the Lambo at Phillip Island. It should be well suited to the circuit and it will be a bit of fun going up against a high calibre of professional drivers expected to be there.

“Adrian is a great Am driver and it’s always fun teaming up with him, whether it be Bathurst or Suzuka or Phillip Island, so it should be a fun weekend.”

GT World Challenge Australia opens its account as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit across March 18-20.

The support card also includes the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Turtlewax Trans Am Series, S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Radical Australia Cup, Formula Ford, and Precisional National Sports Sedan Series.

Stan Sport will carry live and ad-free coverage of the weekend’s racing.