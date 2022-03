Judgement has been reserved in Wakefield Park Raceway’s court hearing against Goulburn Mulwaree Council.

The Benalla Auto Club-owned circuit is challenging the July 2021 development consent which would restrict it to 50 days of noise at up to 95 dBA this year, gradually decreasing to 30 days per year from the start of 2024.

Proceedings in the New South Wales Land and Environment Court began on Tuesday in Goulburn Court House and continued for two days more in Sydney.

Commissioner Tim Horton reserved judgement, meaning it will be written up and then delivered at a later time.