Verstappen unmoved on Drive to Survive stance

World champion Max Verstappen has no intention of softening his stance on his involvement in the Formula 1 docuseries Drive to Survive.

Season four of the Netflix series is set to premiere tonight but Verstappen’s presence will again be notable for his absence.

The Dutchman has been critical of the way the sport is portrayed, suggesting it is sensationalised for the sake of entertainment.

As a result he has opted not to participate in the filming of the programme, a stance he does not expect to change.

“No, I won’t change my mind. I think that was already ruined after season one,” said the 24-year-old during Thursday’s lunchtime press conference in Bahrain.

“I think I’m quite a down to earth guy, I just want it to be facts and just don’t hype in up.

“I understand of course it needs to be like that for Netflix, people like that. I mean, that’s what every series on there as well, or documentary or whatever you call it.

“It’s just not my thing, and I’ll probably watch it and see how nicely over the top it is.

“We’ll just continue with my life and I’ll probably watch some other documentaries on Netflix.”

The Drive to Survive series has been crediting with sparking a sharp increase in interest in Formula 1, especially in the United States.

Season four, which follows the 2021 season, is set to debut on the streaming service this evening.