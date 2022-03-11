RESULTS: Who will win the Supercars teams’ championship?

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Who will win the Supercars teams’ championship?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote following Round 1 of the Supercars season in Sydney, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 58.84 percent of people had voted for Dick Johnson Racing, which locked out the top spot by a long way. Walkinshaw Andretti United claimed the second-greatest number of votes at 18.44 percent, while Triple Eight Race Engineering was third on 16.53 percent. You can have a look at the data below:

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments below.