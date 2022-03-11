Ocon fastest on Friday morning in Bahrain

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon headed the pack on the second morning of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Frenchman narrowly pipped Charles Leclerc after the days opening four hours, his 1:34.276s less than a tenth clear of the Ferrari.

Ocon set his best lap on a set of the C4 tyres in a session which saw many opt for the harder C2 rubber.

The Alpine pilot completed 59 laps, just over a race distance, the second highest of the morning.

Only George Russell was busier, the Brit completing 67 laps for Mercedes though with a best of just 1:38.585.

Sebastian Vettel had been the busiest until his Aston Martin stopped on track with an hour left, his car recovered without the need to interrupt proceedings. The German did not return for the balance of the session.

He was one of three drivers sidelined, with Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi also watching on after issues as the clock ticked down.

An exhaust issue halted Schumacher’s running after 23 laps, while a brake issue on the rear of Latifi’s car spectacularly ended his morning.

The rear brakes on the Williams were seen to catch fire, the Canadian pulling the car off the road where marshals quickly doused the flames.

A late issue for Valtteri Bottas saw the Finn climb out of his Alfa Romeo Sauber with a minute remaining in proceedings.

Race control had allowed teams to perform a standing start, Bottas remaining on the grid for some time before pulling away in the moments immediately prior to him stopping on track, 25 laps to his name.

With the red flag out, and less than a minute remaining, the session was not resumed.

Pre-season testing continues in Bahrain with another four hours for most teams, and five for Haas, this afternoon.

Follow along with the action via the Mobil 1 Live Updates.

Formula 1 pre-season testing Bahrain, Day 2 morning session