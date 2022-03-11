Norris to continue for ill Ricciardo

Lando Norris is set to carry on Formula 1 testing duties for McLaren in Bahrain as Daniel Ricciardo continues to recover from illness.

The team was yesterday forced to revise its testing plan, with Norris completing the full day as Ricciardo rested.

That is set to continue this morning with the Australian still deemed unfit to drive.

“In a change to out planned programme, Lando Norris will continue driving the MCL36 this morning,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“Daniel Ricciardo began feeling unwell yesterday morning, and while showing signs of improvement, the team will continue to assess him before he resumes driving duties.

“Daniel has had several precautionary COVID-19 tests during this time, which have been negative throughout.”

Ricciardo had been slated to complete a full day of running today, and half a day yesterday.

F1 testing in Bahrain gets underway at 10:00 local time, 18:00 AEDT this evening.