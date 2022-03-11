Mercedes doesn’t expect sidepod design to be banned

While debate is tipped to break out over the radical new sidepods developed by Mercedes, the squad’s Formula 1 boss expects the design to be deemed legal.

Mercedes yesterday revealed a dramatically slimline sidepod design with vertical intakes as part of an aggressively packaged cooling solution.

It caught the eye of many in the paddock, with Christian Horner claiming to German publication Auto Motor und Sport that the development was not in the spirit of the regulations.

F1’s motorsport boss Ross Brawn also waded into the discussion, admitting that it’s a concept the FIA had not foreseen when drafting the rules.

But while it seemingly meets the letter of the law as things stand, the rug could be pulled from under Mercedes.

A new governance structure in place this year requires a ‘super majority’ to effect regulatory chances mid-season.

That requires eight of the 10 teams, the FIA, and Formula 1 to all vote the same way, where previously that required unanimity.

“It’s clear that sometimes when you come with an innovation, it creates the kind of debate that we’re having here. That was expected,” Wolff admitted on Thursday.

“We have the new governance with the super majority that’s needed. My opinion is that I would prefer to stay with the old system

“If a team comes up with an innovation, you possibly can take it off the car if it’s compliant with the regulations.

“I think the FIA and Formula 1 will for sure handle that with the with diligence, in the spirit of the sport

“We were keen in not running alone with it, but being in touch with the FIA and that’s why I think it will be okay.”

According to Wolff, Mercedes kept the FIA abreast of its development throughout the process, sharing design drawings of the heavily revised sidepod concept.

“The process is very clear when you go in a specific development direction that your team is having the FIA, part of scrutinising it, you’re exchanging CAD data and you’re making them part of the process,” he explained.

The sidepods made their on-track debut on the opening day of Formula 1’s pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Exactly what impact they will have is unclear as teams continue running to their own programme, finding chunks of performance through simple set-up adjustments.

“We are really proud of what we have achieved in terms of concept, but now we need to make it make it go fast,” Wolff noted.

“I think it’s development direction that we like and it’s about tuning the car and so we’re experimenting a lot.”

However, the specific concern for rivals centres on the treatment of the wing mirrors, which are mounted to a wing-shaped shrouding on the side-impact structure.

There are also what appear to be aerodynamic strakes incorporated in the design, with some claiming that contravenes the regulations.

“On the legality overall, I don’t think that we can argue,” admitted Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto.

“It has gone through a process and [the] FIA certainly is the one which are responsible of policy and making sure it’s it’s fully legal.

“I would be surprised [to learn] Mercedes is doing something illegal as well. So that’s not the point.

“I think on the mirrors, somehow surprised,” he added.

“I would say that’s something we are not expecting. I think in the spirit of that, something I think that for the future needs to be addressed.

“Already in the past, we always argue that the mirror should not have any aero purpose, should be there just to look behind.

“I think the way that they treated or designed the car, certainly there is a significant aero purpose in the mirrors itself.”

This is not the first time Mercedes has been in this situation, having run the Dual Axis Steering (DAS) though 2020 before being banned at the end of the year.

In that instance, by moving the steering wheel forward or backward, the drivers could change the toe of the car while out on track.

The system was quickly neutered before the 2020 season got going, but the change didn’t come into force until the 2021 campaign.