> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Bahrain Formula 1 testing

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 11th March, 2022 - 3:50am

Check out some of the best images as cars hit the track in Bahrain for the second Formula 1 pre-season test.

FNgJrcYXwAU7Hir
FNgJrcPXwAEutOA
FNf_Sp6UcAg180r
FNf8TewVUAcutbT
FNf6V22UcAUrp06
FNf7aj5VkAIwSQq
FNf1XNYUUAAlR1B
FNeYHJ2WYAE3qjN
FNe-AHvWUAEni2x
FNf_b67UUAM6nYf
FNeUwOlX0AEFaE5

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]