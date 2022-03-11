> News > Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing times, Bahrain Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 11th March, 2022 - 3:40am

 

Get the raw facts on how each team went on the opening day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.

Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 1

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Tyres Km
1 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 103 1:33.902 C4 557.436
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 52 1:34.359 C3 281.424
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 64 1:34.531 C3 346.368
4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:34.736 C4 270.6
5 23 Alex Albon Williams 104 1:35.070 C4 562.848
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren 50 1:35.355 C2 270.6
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 66 1:35.495 C3 357.192
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 39 1:35.706 C3 211.068
9 63 George Russell Mercedes 60 1:35.941 C3 324.72
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 138 1:35.977 C3 746.856
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 62 1:36.365 C3 335.544
12 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 24 1:36.745 C3 129.888
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 42 1:36.168 C2 227.304
14 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 54 1:37.164 C3 292.248
15 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 47 1:37.422 C2 254.364

Mileage by Team

Pos Team Distance (Km) Laps
1 Red Bull Racing 746.856 138
2 Mercedes 660.264 122
3 Alfa Romeo Sauber 649.440 120
4 Ferrari 627.792 116
5 Williams 562.848 104
6 Scuderia AlphaTauri 557.436 103
7 Aston Martin 481.668 89
8 Alpine 357.192 66
9 McLaren 270.600 50
10 Haas 254.364 47

Mileage by Driver

Pos Driver Distance (Km) Laps
1 Sergio Perez 746.856 138
2 Alex Albon 562.848 104
3 Pierre Gasly 557.436 103
4 Valtteri Bottas 357.192 66
5 Charles Leclerc 346.368 64
6 Lewis Hamilton 335.544 62
7 George Russell 324.72 60
8 Guanyu Zhou 292.248 54
9 Carlos Sainz 281.424 52
10 Lando Norris 270.6 50
Lance Stroll 270.6 50
12 Pietro Fittipaldi 254.364 47
13 Esteban Ocon 227.304 42
14 Sebastian Vettel 211.068 39
15 Fernando Alonso 129.888 24

