F1 pre-season testing times, Bahrain Day 1
Get the raw facts on how each team went on the opening day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.
Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Tyres
|Km
|1
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|103
|1:33.902
|C4
|557.436
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|52
|1:34.359
|C3
|281.424
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|64
|1:34.531
|C3
|346.368
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|50
|1:34.736
|C4
|270.6
|5
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|104
|1:35.070
|C4
|562.848
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|50
|1:35.355
|C2
|270.6
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|66
|1:35.495
|C3
|357.192
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|39
|1:35.706
|C3
|211.068
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|60
|1:35.941
|C3
|324.72
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|138
|1:35.977
|C3
|746.856
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|62
|1:36.365
|C3
|335.544
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|24
|1:36.745
|C3
|129.888
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|42
|1:36.168
|C2
|227.304
|14
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|54
|1:37.164
|C3
|292.248
|15
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|47
|1:37.422
|C2
|254.364
Mileage by Team
|Pos
|Team
|Distance (Km)
|Laps
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|746.856
|138
|2
|Mercedes
|660.264
|122
|3
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|649.440
|120
|4
|Ferrari
|627.792
|116
|5
|Williams
|562.848
|104
|6
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|557.436
|103
|7
|Aston Martin
|481.668
|89
|8
|Alpine
|357.192
|66
|9
|McLaren
|270.600
|50
|10
|Haas
|254.364
|47
Mileage by Driver
|Pos
|Driver
|Distance (Km)
|Laps
|1
|Sergio Perez
|746.856
|138
|2
|Alex Albon
|562.848
|104
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|557.436
|103
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|357.192
|66
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|346.368
|64
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|335.544
|62
|7
|George Russell
|324.72
|60
|8
|Guanyu Zhou
|292.248
|54
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|281.424
|52
|10
|Lando Norris
|270.6
|50
|
|Lance Stroll
|270.6
|50
|12
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|254.364
|47
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|227.304
|42
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|211.068
|39
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|129.888
|24
