BJR joins flood relief effort

Brad Jones Racing and sponsor Adaptalift have combined to support devastated farmers as part of the New South Wales flood relief effort.

BJR truckie Paul ‘Stax’ Eddy departed Albury today with a full load of hay aboard the Anthony Ryan-supplied trailer to be distributed to farmers between Lismore and Murwillumbah.

That area of Northern New South Wales has been hit particularly hard by the extreme weather which has struck up and down the east coast this month.

The death toll across NSW and Queensland stands at 22, including four in Lismore alone, but there have also been heavy losses for the agriculture sector.

Farmers have seen cattle swept away by flood waters and lost equipment, but now also face the difficult task of securing feed for the animals which have survived.

BJR joins other Supercars team/drivers in supporting the recovery effort, with Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert donating earnings from his personal merchandise this month.

Erebus Motorsport raised $49,800 when Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki auctioned off space on their helmets, the drivers generating a $24,900 figure which was matched by team owner Betty Klimenko.