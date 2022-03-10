Team Penske unveils WEC challenger

Penske Logistics has been named as the primary partner for Team Penske’s new LMP2 car with which it will contest the 2022 World Endurance Championship.

Team Penske is dipping its toes back in the water of endurance racing this year ahead of its high-profile collaboration with Porsche in 2023, when it will compete in the LMDh class.

For now, the #5 ORECA 07-Gibson will be driven by Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron, and Emmanuel Collard, starting with the season-opening 1000 Miles of Sebring on March 18.

“As a company who helps leading global companies optimise their supply chains, we’re excited to be part of the next chapter in Team Penske’s long and successful history on the track,” said Penske Logistics president Marc Althen.

“We wish the drivers and the team the best of luck in this highly competitive series.”

As part of the WEC season, Team Penske will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1971.

Australian fans can watch the World Endurance Championship live, ad-free and on-demand via Stan Sport this year.