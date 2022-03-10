Senna signs flying car racing deal

Ex-Formula 1 driver Bruno Senna has signed with Airspeeder to become one of the world’s first electric flying car racing pilots.

The nephew of the legendary Ayrton Senna will play a central role in the programme’s development, with an announcement due soon regarding details of its first remotely piloted races.

From there, the first crewed Airspeeder grands prix are planned for 2023.

“We are proud that Bruno Senna has chosen to join the Airspeeder family as a racing and development pilot,” said Airspeeder founder Matt Pearson.

“Throughout his career he has demonstrated his incredible prowess as a pure out-and-out racer.

“However, Bruno is also a world-class developer of racing vehicles who is fascinated with advancing cutting-edge technologies.

“His work competing and improving vehicles in F1, Formula E, eSports and drone flying equip him perfectly to drive the world’s most exciting and progressive new form of motorsport.

“Our forthcoming EXA races represent the perfect marriage of these sports and Bruno brings to Airspeeder one of the most evocative names in global motorsport and an unrivalled pedigree in technically developing a range of racing vehicles by competing at the absolute limit.”

Senna, 38, made 46 F1 starts across 2010-12 for the Hispania Racing Team, Lotus Renault, and Williams, and was outright runner-up in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020.

“I could not resist the opportunity to approach Airspeeder to be part of this incredible sport,” said Senna.

“In doing so I am proud to shape the world’s first racing series for electric flying racing cars.

“Airspeeder combines my passions for racing, flying and being part of the development of cutting-edge technology. I cannot wait to take control of these incredible vehicles and show the world the potential of a true next generation motorsport.

“At my core I am a racer but I’m also a passionate technologist. I’ve been fascinated about the world-changing potential of the rapidly coming advanced air mobility revolution.

“As an Airspeeder pilot, I’m enormously excited to shape the place and space for the industry to rapidly develop the hardware and digital technologies that will deliver on the promise of electric flying cars.

“This is a role that motorsport has played from the start of the automobile age and I am proud to be echoing my racing forebears in pioneering a mobility revolution in the furnace of sporting competition.”

Australia’s Emily Duggan has previously been announced as part of the Airspeeder programme.