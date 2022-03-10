Pye makes key recruitment for his One Nine Media company

Team 18 Supercars driver Scott Pye has had a win away from the race track, pulling off a key coup for his One Nine Media business.

Pye has dovetailed his driving career with building a media and production agency since 2018, which is now set to take the next step after the recruitment of award-winning director and producer Tony Gardiner.

Gardiner has had stints as creative director on Neighbours and director on Home and Away, following work in television commercials for the likes of ESPN, Rebel Sport, Myer, and Mastercard.

“It’s an exciting time at One Nine Media and I couldn’t be happier to be welcoming Tony Gardiner to the team,” said Pye.

“His experience and expertise will give us the ability to take that next step, increasing the quality of production and giving us the ability to take on larger projects.

“Tony has proven that he is amongst the best that the industry has to offer and brings with him a wealth of knowledge to our already great team.”

Pye noted Gardiner will help One Nine Media expand its offerings.

“With Tony joining the team we are looking to consolidate our position and grow the business into TVC, documentary and scripted drama work,” he said.

“We have some exciting projects that are in different stages of development, and we look forward to sharing them with the public in due course.”

One Nine Media’s clients include Erebus Motorsport, Porsche Cars Australia, and Mazda Australia.