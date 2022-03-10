Price second on penultimate stage in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull KTM’s Toby Price has moved up to third overall in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with a second place on the penultimate stage.

Price had a tough start to Round 2 of the FIM Rally-Raid World Championship but now sits 1:42s from the top with just Stage 5 to come.

The Australian will not have a favourable position in the road order for the last day, but that is comprised only of a 209km special.

“I’m pleased with today, and it feels good to be right up at the sharp end,” said Price.

“It wasn’t quite as warm out there today, but the stage was still really challenging with some big dunes and tricky terrain.

“I set off well, caught Skyler [Howes] by around Kilometre 60, and after that we just tried to keep on pace with the guys in front.

“The whole race so far has been pretty demanding physically, but I still feel in good shape.

“Time to get some rest now and then it’s back to full gas tomorrow for the final day back to Abu Dhabi.”

Another two-time Dakar champion in GasGas Factory Racing’s Sam Sunderland continues to hold the overall lead, 23 seconds up on Honda’s Pablo Quintanilla.

KTM’s Kevin Benavides is out of the hunt, dropping to 13th overall at 49:55s off the pace after a technical problem on Stage 4.