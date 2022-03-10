Perth Supercars tickets on-sale

Tickets for next month’s Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight have gone on sale, following doubts about the event.

The Repco Supercars Championship has not been to Wanneroo Raceway since May 2019, when the circuit first hosted the category under lights, due to Western Australia’s border closures.

Pessimism about the 2022 Perth event continued when that closure was extended indefinitely in January, but the state opened up again just last week.

Already, paddock figures expressed confidence to Speedcafe.com about racing in the west during last weekend’s Sydney event, and tickets have now been made available for purchase.

“We are delighted to welcome the Supercars back to WA for what is sure to be an exciting, adrenalin-filled spectacle,” said the state’s Tourism Minister, Roger Cook.

“Being able to host national drawcard events like this is a great step forward to rebuilding our tourism industry and reconnecting us with the rest of the country.

“This event will be a welcome boost for our events calendar, with fans guaranteed to get a buzz watching the supercars under lights at Wanneroo in April.

“I encourage people to book their Supercars tickets and stay longer in our state to discover more exciting WA experiences while they’re here.”

Wanneroo’s will be the second of two events to feature night racing this year, and its support card will include the Dunlop Super2 Series and Haltech V8 SuperUte Series.

It is the fourth stop on the calendar, on April 30-May 1, after Symmons Plains at the end of this month and Albert Park in early-April.

Those who enter Western Australia must be triple-vaccinated for COVID-19 (or double-vaccinated if not eligible for the third dose).