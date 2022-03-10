Erebus auctioning every steering wheel it races with in 2022

Erebus Motorsport has announced it will auction a pair of race-used steering wheels after every round of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

Erebus made a superb start to the season last weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park, headlined by Brodie Kostecki’s pole position and second-place finish in Race 2.

The squad holds second in the teams’ championship, only behind the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

Already, the first lot of steering wheel auctions has commenced, via Grays, beginning recently this afternoon and running through until 20:15 AEDT on Tuesday, March 15.

The respective steering wheels used by Kostecki and Will Brown in each of the remaining rounds will be auctioned live during the final race of the relevant event.

If the Supercars calendar does end up being 13 rounds as initially planned, that will make for 26 steering wheels up for grabs.

Symmons Plains in Tasmania will host Round 2 of the season on March 26-27.