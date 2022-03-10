Apple TV+ announces Lewis Hamilton documentary

A feature documentary about seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to hit the screens of streaming service Apple TV+.

Yet to be named, the project has had full access to Hamilton and his team, and will be directed by Matt Kay. Hamilton himself is among the producers listed.

The film is designed to give an insight into the life of the now 37-year-old, and the challenges he has worked through in carving out an unprecedented career.

He last September became the first driver in F1 history to win 100 grands prix.

Over the years, he has increasingly become an activist for change, while maintaining his status as a world championship contender season after season.

“Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale,” read a statement from Apple TV+.

“Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade.

“Hamilton is currently the only black driver to race in the Formula 1 series.

“He embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations.”

Hamilton is this year embarking on his 16th consecutive F1 campaign, and 10th with Mercedes.