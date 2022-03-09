TV boss Prendergast to leave Supercars

Supercars Media general manager of television and content, Nathan Prendergast, has called time on his near-two-decade-long tenure with the category.

Prendergast began his media career as a drag racing commentator before moving into television production.

In 2005, he established his own company Ignition Productions, before joining Supercars where he first began working as an audio assistant on the standalone BigPond in-car channel.

Prendergast became Supercars’ director in 2009 before stepping up into his current role as general manager of television and content in 2017 in place of Simon Fordham.

Now, he’s set to move onto new pastures with an opportunity beckoning overseas.

“It’s hands down the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Prendergast told Speedcafe.com.

“Supercars is more than a job to me, it’s my passion, it’s my family, it’s formed a big part of who I am as a person. To decide to leave has been a really difficult decision to make.

“Supercars is poised for some really great things, but I’m really keen to grow personally and professionally, and an opportunity has come along to put me on the global stage and it’s something I really want to pursue.”

READ MORE: Meet Supercars’ man behind the camera calling the shots

Prendergast said he’s relished his time at the helm of Supercars’ programming, fostering the likes of Chad Neylon and driver-turned-commentator Garth Tander as presenters.

The pair have been a revelation for Supercars, Neylon and Tander stepping in to the lead commentary team alongside Mark Skaife in Neil Crompton’s absence last year due to his cancer recovery.

Prendergast said Supercars can be proud of its world-renowned television product.

“Supercars is just an incredible product and its broadcast and its racing is recognised worldwide,” he said.

“I think it’s safe to say it’s the best sedan racing in the world and our broadcast is considered highly as one of the best.

“The people that work in it, be it talent or even the people behind the scenes, are the best of the best.

“When I first started, some of the people I now call friends that I work with at the highest level, they were my heroes. Now I get to work with them and see what they’ve done.

“Being able to nurture and bring through some stars of the future, like Chad Neylon and Garth Tander – who is well established as a Supercars driver and identity – but to see what he’s becoming in TV, that’s been a real blessing for me to get these people and work with them and just let them do what they do best, which is being amazing on-air talent.”

Picking his three favourite moments in the job, Prendergast identified the epic close to the 2014 Bathurst 1000 between Chaz Mostert and Jamie Whincup, the title-deciding 2017 Newcastle 500 where Craig Lowndes and Scott McLaughlin infamously clashed – his last in the director’s seat – and the “extremely challenging and very satisfying” inaugural 2018 Sydney SuperNight.

Prendergast thanked newly appointed CEO Shane Howard and his cohort for understanding his decision to leave.

“I’m extremely grateful to Supercars for everything it’s done,” he said.

“This has been more than a job. Supercars is my family and it’s formed a very big part of who I am as a person.

“I’m not leaving because I’m disgruntled or dissatisfied or not a believer in the sport by any means, I’m going because I’m going for personal growth and I’m looking to do something on a bigger stage.

“There’s nothing to say that what I learn isn’t going to benefit Supercars in the years to come, but right now it’s time to make a move and it’s time to go and try and do something different.

“I’m just very, very grateful to everyone and for Shane Howard for his grace and understanding for me to leave. He’s just taken up the reins, and he and everyone at the business has been extremely supportive.

“And of course, I’d like to thank my direct TV team that work under me for their support as well.”