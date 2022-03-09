Sauber appoints new managing director

Sauber Group has promoted Alessandro Alunni Bravi to be its new managing director.

Alunni Bravi, a veteran of the motorsport industry, has already started in the role having been on the board of Sauber Group and acted as its general counsel since 2017.

Areas under his watch include marketing, communications, sales, legal, IT and finance; he will report to Sauber Group CEO Frederic Vasseur, who is also the team principal at the Alfa Romeo Sauber Formula 1 team.

“I am delighted to step up to this new position,” said Alunni Bravi.

“It’s an honour to take on the challenge of being managing director of a company with the successful history that Sauber has.

“I am also aware of the responsibility that this position brings towards the more than 500 people employed by Sauber, a commitment I will meet with hard work, passion and dedication. I’d like to thank Frédéric Vasseur and the Sauber Group shareholders, as well as all those who have been by my side these last years, making it possible for me to achieve this next step.

“There is much work ahead but I’m excited to begin this new adventure.”

Added Vasseur: “Alessandro has been an integral part of the growth of our company, on and off the track, in the last few years and I am excited about the contribution he will make in his new position.

“Few can match his knowledge of motorsports with that of business and the complex legal landscape in which we operate, and this makes Alessandro the right person for this challenge.”

In the F1 world, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will drive Alfa Romeo’s C42 this year.