GALLERY: 2022 F1 safety and medical cars

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 9th March, 2022 - 12:34pm

Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin have revealed their respective safety and medical cars for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Mercedes-AMG:

  • Safety Car – Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
  • Medical Car – Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+

Aston Martin:

  • Safety Car – Aston Martin Vantage
  • Medical Car – Aston Martin DBX
