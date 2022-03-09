Former F1 driver joins NASCAR Cup Series

New NASCAR Cup Series squad Team Stange Racing has announced it will field ex-Formula 1 driver Tarso Marques in a part-time campaign this year.

Entering a #79 Ford, the team will make its debut at Road America on July 3 (local time).

The remainder of its eight-race programme is due to include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (July 31), Watkins Glen (August 21), Daytona (August 27), Charlotte’s Roval (October 9), Las Vegas (October 16), Homestead-Miami (October 23), and Phoenix for the November 6 finale.

Marques, 46, had been out of the top-tier spotlight for some time now.

The Brazilian started in 24 F1 grands prix for Minardi, including being Fernando Alonso’s team-mate for the bulk of the 2001 season.

He also competed in Champ Car for Team Penske (1999) and Dale Coyne Racing (2000, 2004-05).

Marques raced in the Stock Car Brasil series as recently as 2018.

Team Stange Racing competed in the 2019 Indianapolis 500 with technical support from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Oriol Servia placing 22nd.

Phoenix Raceway hosts Round 4 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series this weekend.