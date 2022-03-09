Documentary lifts lid on Erebus/Reynolds split

One of the biggest bombshell breakups in Supercars history is set to be detailed in the new docuseries Access All Areas: Erebus Motorsport.

Ahead of its screening, Speedcafe.com previewed the landmark episodes which will go to air tonight on Fox Sports.

Episode 3 in the eight-part series documents the team’s coronavirus-induced border dash, the subsequent exile from Victoria, and prolonged stay on the road.

Episode 4 dives into the difficulties the Erebus Motorsport crew endured over the lengthy spell away, which lasted more than 100 days.

It also covers Reynolds’ relationship breakdown with Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan and the subsequent split with the team.

“Obviously, the speculation is that my and David’s relationship has failed, and it’s probably true,” Ryan says.

“It’s a bit of both of us, but it was a very tough year and being on the road, everybody had to do things they weren’t comfortable with.

“I’m pretty headstrong in keeping the team together and not just individuals. At times, Dave didn’t want to respond to what we needed him to do, and I had to be pretty hard on him and he doesn’t like being told what to do, at the end of the day.

“We could see in his, I guess, body language that he’s not happy. Like anybody in our team, we’ve always said it, if they’re not happy then they need to move on. If he’s ready to move on then that’s what it’s going to be.”

Following the season-ending Bathurst 1000, Erebus Motorsport and Reynolds announced it had split.

Team owner Betty Klimenko speaks on the subject following the break-up.

“Dave’s Dave,” says Klimenko.

“Dave does things, he gets it in his mind, he does.

“You know what, I was surprised but I wasn’t surprised.

“We evolved while Dave was there in the four years that David was there.

“David did what he needed to do and I’ll never stop anyone doing what they need to do.

“So there’s really nothing I can say because it’s his life, he does what he wants, and I wish him good luck.”

Reynolds would leave to join Kelly Grove Racing (now Grove Racing) in 2021, taking long-time engineer Alistair McVean with him to the Braeside-based squad.

Episode 4 also dives into Anton De Pasquale’s exit to Dick Johnson Racing.

“I discussed it with Ryan Story way back when, and I said ‘Ryan, if you’re ever going to kidnap Anton, let me know’ and he did,” Klimenko says.

“It was done so well. He’s a good driver and a nice boy and we knew he would keep going.”

The double driver departure led to Erebus Motorsport fielding an all-rookie line-up of Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown last year.

Episode 3 and Episode 4 air tonight on Fox Sports and will be available via 7plus on March 11.