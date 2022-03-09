DJR renews partnership with Chemist Warehouse

Chemist Warehouse, Australia’s leading pharmacy retailer, has renewed its partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team for the 2022 Supercars Championship season.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GTs will carry the Chemist Warehouse logo and their premium supplement brand, Wagner Vitamins, which is exclusively available at Chemist Warehouse.

Dick Johnson Racing Chairman Emeritus and co-owner Dr Ryan Story said he is excited to continue the team’s partnership with Chemist Warehouse and Wagner Vitamins for another season.

“The Shell V-Power Racing Team operates at peak performance levels during the entire season, and our partnership with Chemist Warehouse and Wagner Vitamins ensures that our crew and drivers maintain their health and wellness both on and off the track.”

“As the House of Wellness, Chemist Warehouse is proud to again partner up with the Shell V-Power Racing Team to ensure everyone is operating at optimal capacity and feeling energised ahead of the 2022 Supercars Championship season,” said Chemist Warehouse Director, Mario Tascone.