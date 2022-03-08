> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Virtual Winton set for iRacing release

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 8th March, 2022 - 12:23pm

The virtual Winton Motor Raceway

Winton Motor Raceway is set to be released as part of the latest update to subscription-based simulator platform iRacing.

In doing so, Winton becomes the fourth circuit from Australia to be released on iRacing after the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, and Oran Park Raceway.

Users can drive Supercars’ current Gen2-specification Ford Mustang and Holden ZB Commodore, as well as the FG X Falcon and VF Commodore.

Winton is part of a sizeable update to the service being released later this week, which includes another new circuit; Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

