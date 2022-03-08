TCR privateer reveals striking Forza livery

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series privateer Liam McAdam will rock an eye-catching new look at Round 2 of the season.

McAdam’s Audi RS3 LMS TCR has switched to orange for the remainder of the year, with title sponsorship from Forza Performance Brakes.

It marks a change from the indigenous-inspired livery he had run since the Easter Bathurst event last April.

McAdam ran the revised design during a test day today at Phillip Island – the very track he’ll race at across March 18-20 for Round 2.

The #97 driver holds 11th in the points after taking finishes of 14th, 15th, and ninth in the three races at Symmons Plains last month.

Leading the standings is HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan (Hyundai), just clear of Honda duo Zac Soutar and Tony D’Alberto.